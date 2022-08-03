The Little Mermaid arrived on Indian shores in a serialised form, or hindi dubbings of the American original. But in its original voice, Pat Carroll’s Ursula was thing of beauty and horror.

Not all artists are remembered for the most obvious things they do. Some have to be remembered for the rather obscure but ultimately far-reaching things they have done. Pat Carroll, a comedy mainstay of the American Film and Entertainment business died at the 95 a day ago, and while her early work is still inaccessible to most Indians or audiences worldwide in general, it’s really Carroll’s iconic role as the voice of Ursula that has stood and will stand the test of time. Carroll was a stage actress, an Emmy award winner, a comic pivot for many-a-show during the golden period of American cable television but her real claim to international fame, perhaps came with the improvised voice of Ursula, a delightfully mean little woman and perhaps Disney’s first real notable portrayal of cunning evil.

The Little Mermaid came out in 1989, as a musical, but most Indian kids who grew up during the 90s remember it as the serialised cartoon about Ariel, a beautiful sea princess. The Little Mermaid arrived first on black and white televisions and then grainy coloured ones through Doordarshan’s Disney Hour, a weekend’s hour of programming that would broadcast foreign imports like Duck Tales, TaleSpin and the like. The show then moved onto Zee where it became an even bigger hit with more aggressive slotting and promotions. Of all the shows that we grew up alongside, The Little Mermaid occupies a somewhat hallowed, but vague position. It never quite achieved the cult status of TalesSpin and DuckTales because it well into the category of a folksy children’s talent pre-emptively designed to appeal to a gendered audience. That was, however, just the broad interpretation.

To Indians the first few years of the Little Mermaid were presented as dubbed, and so Pat Carroll’s voice, its indefinable charm was lost on us. But as Disney made its own foray into the country, we were treated to the classics in their original form. Ursula, is a witch who can grant wishes, and she lets Ariel believe that turning human is probably her only opportunity to find love. It’s a feat of creative bravado that Disney - especially the Disney that is now considered a mega corporation with a soft underbelly – introduced an Ursula like witch to their roster in the 80s particularly in the context of her politics. This is after all a villain who doesn’t exactly fist-fight or exact powers, but plays with mind and its susceptibility to being manipulated.

In essence, Ursula also asked the ultimate existential question. What does it mean to be a human? And because the little mermaid is a story about a sea princess trying to fit in, it’s perhaps also a metaphor for inclusivity. You can’t really put a princess on the margins of social acceptance, but in The Little Mermaid, Ursula channels the condescension of society in general. She manipulates, thus, by making you question our self-worth. It’s the kind of voice role that though it requires a certain menace in the tone, also needs to be accessible in a kinder way. Ursula is a lipstick wearing, black-bodied ageing nightmare in the most conformist way possible but her tricks are far more evolved than the hopeless little plans most villains in Disney creations usually concoct.

When I first watched the Little Mermaid, I had the feeling that Ursula had maybe inspired imitations in general cinema that used the classic tendency to externalise satisfaction. Hence was born the evil laugh, the self-appraising grin of satisfaction that most villainous characters in the 90s picked up. Pat Carroll’s heavy baritone, that also ultimately self-deprecated in moments of tension and defeat, possibly became a standard that most writers and creators wanted to emulate in their own stories.

It’s perhaps testament to Carroll’s commitment to the character that she claimed it resembled Shakespearan qualities. Caroll herself got the job after a year’s hunt resulted in two people – one actress – being fired by the directors of the musical. Even though the role is small in volume in the original story, Disney stretched it into a meatier piece for a villain that is now etched in the minds of people around the world. For Indians there might be this little wrangling for space between the Hindi and the English versions but watch the 89 original film, and you can understand the improvisational beauty and humour that the late Pat Carroll brought to the role. May she rest in Peace.

The author writes on art and culture, cinema, books, and everything in between. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram