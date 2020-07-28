Parvez Khan, action director known for Andhadhun, Badlapur, dies at 55 after cardiac arrest

Parvez Khan was rushed to a Mumbai hospital after complaining about chest pain, but was pronounced dead, said his longtime associate Nishant Khan

Action director Parvez Khan, known for his work in films like Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun and Badlapur, passed away on Monday after suffering a massive heart attack, reported news agency Press Trust of India. He was 55.

Parvez, who worked in the industry since 1986, was rushed to Mumbai's Ruby Hospital after he complained of chest pain, his longtime associate Nishant Khan told PTI. "He suffered a major heart attack in the morning. He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead. He didn't have any health issues but felt chest pain last night," Nishant said.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who worked with Parvez in the National Award-winning 2013 drama Shahid, said the action director was extremely skillful with his work.

Here is Mehta's tweet

Just heard that action director Parvez Khan is no more. We had worked together in Shahid where he executed the riots sequence in a single take. Very skilful, energetic and a good man. RIP Parvez. Your voice still rings in my ears! — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 27, 2020

Manoj Bajpayee also condoled Khan's death

Read his tweet below

Heartfelt condolences to the family !! May he rest in peace!!!🙏🙏 https://t.co/yh00AgRHMe — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 27, 2020

Parvez Khan started his career by assisting action director Akbar Bakshi in films like Akshay Kumar's Khiladi (1992), Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar (1993), and Bobby Deol-starrer Soldier in 1998.

It was with Ram Gaopal Varma's Ab Tak Chhappan in 2004 that he started working independently and went on to have a long-standing collaboration with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan in films like Johnny Gaddaar (2007), Saif Ali Khan-starrer Agent Vinod in 2012 and Badlapur, featuring Varun Dhawan.

Parvez Khan is survived by wife, son, daughter-in-law, and grand-daughter.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)