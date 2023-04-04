Bollywood actress and model Parveen Babi was born in Junagadh, Gujarat on this day in 1954. She was the only child of a wealthy family from the Khilji Babi tribe of Pashtuns. She turned out to become one of the highest-paying actress and is recognised for her roles in Hindi movies throughout 1970s and early 1980s. Today, on her 69th birth anniversary, let’s take a look back at the time when she was self-conscious about appearing in film songs. After working as a model for a year in 1972, she made her debut as the lead in Charitra (1973), which didn’t perform well at the box office. However, it marked the beginning of her acting career, which gained momentum with films like Majboor (1974) and Deewaar (1975).

Parveen was initially hesitant about singing and dancing on screen, but this changed when she saw Zeenat Aman doing the same, which gave her the confidence. Eventually, Parveen became one of the most stylishly dressed female actors of the mid-70s to early 80s, alongside Zeenat Aman. As her fame grew, she realised that she didn’t need to perform much to be popular, especially when paired with male co-stars who received more prominent roles.

The actor was renowned for being very open and honest in her interviews, and she had previously stated that she felt ashamed of singing and dancing around trees. According to Karishma Upadhyay’s biography of Parveen Babi, Zeenat’s lip-syncing and dancing inspired Parveen to feel more comfortable in doing so.

In an interview with Stardust magazine in 1976, she had said, “If Zeenat can do it, so can I.” Parveen and Zeenat even collaborated in movies like Ashanti (1982) and Ameer Aadmi Ghareeb Aadmi (1985). She also became the first Bollywood female actor to appear on the cover of Time’s July issue. The actor, who was only 27 at the time, made history when she was featured on the cover.

Kaala Patthar (1979), Do Aur Do Paanch (1980), Khud-Daar (1982), Razia Sultan (1983), and Karm Yudh (1985) are a few of her well-known films. Iraada (1991) was her most recent film. Parveen was only 50 years old when she died on 20 January, 2005.

