'Whether to forgive and how to heal is always the right of the survivor and I’ll only always stand by them,' Parvathy wrote in her Instagram post dedicated to survivors of sexual misconduct.

Malayalam actor Parvathy Thiruvothu took to social media and shared an apology post for ‘liking’ the confession posted by rapper Hirandas Murali aka Vedan in connection with sexual misconduct allegations against him. He is known for his anti-caste songs.

Allegations of sexual misconduct against Vedan

Last week, a large group of women came up with posts accusing Vedan of sexual misconduct. Initially, he ignored the allegations, but on Saturday, 12 June the rapper took to social media and apologised for his misconduct. He said that he was ready to admit his mistake. In a post that he published on Facebook, he also tendered apologies to other women who were hurt due to his behaviour.

Parvathy likes Vedan's apology post on social media

After Vedan’s post went viral, Parvathy liked the post, which invited criticism from various quarters including the victims who alleged the actor of double standards. A day later, Parvathy posted an apology on her Instagram handle.

Parvathy apologises for liking Vedan's post

In her statement, Parvathy said, “I apologise sincerely to the survivors who have so bravely spoken up against the accused singer Vedan. I had liked his apology post with the thought that many men don’t even acknowledge that they were at fault. I know clearly that it is not something to celebrate”.

Further in her post, the actor shared that she will always stand by the survivors of sexual crimes. She removed her ‘like’ from the post as soon as she got to know that a few survivors asserted that the apology was not a sincere one.

“I stand corrected. Whether to forgive and how to heal is always the right of the survivor and I’ll only always stand by them,” she added.

For the unversed, Parvathy has been heading the movement in the Malayalam industry against onscreen sexism. She has also stood her ground for calling out top actors who have been accused of sexual misconduct.