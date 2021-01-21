Parth Samthaan, Khushali Kumar star in music video of T-Series' Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham

'Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham' is a remake of Javed Akhtar-penned song from Papa Kehte Hai (1996).

TV actor Parth Samthaan and Khushali Kumar's music video for the song 'Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham' is now out. The song has been produced by T-Series.

The Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar duet has been penned Rashmi Virag and is a Manan Bhardwaj composition. In the video, Parth plays a celebrity, while Khushali is a beach resort employee.

Here is the song

Here’s presenting a love story that’s going to put a twinkle in your eye and smile in your hearts. Set the stage for crazy love with #PehlePyaarKaPehlaGham. Song out now. Tune in:https://t.co/YLSsRZHkJq#BhushanKumar @KhushaliKumar @LaghateParth @TulsiKumarTK @JubinNautiyal pic.twitter.com/dhTLcXrbcW — T-Series (@TSeries) January 21, 2021

According to Glamsham, the song is a remake of 'Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham' from the film Papa Kehte Hai (1996). The original was penned by Javed Akhtar and was sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy.

On the work front, Parth, who has been a part of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot previously, is currently shooting for his AltBalaji web series Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon. The show will have Parth play the role of a gangster, writes Pinkvilla.