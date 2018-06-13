You are here:

Parmanu team's success party; YouTuber Bhuvan Bam launches solo album: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Mira Rajput, daughter Misha miss Shahid Kapoor

While actor Shahid Kapoor is busy shooting for his upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chaalu, wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha sent him this sweet little post that said they missed him.

Ranveer Singh's love for Switzerland



Ranveer Singh posted yet another video of him travelling in and around the Swiss Alps and interacting with the locals there.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran's team throws a success party

John Abraham's Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran has minted Rs 57.60 crore in around three weeks that it has been running across theatres in India and abroad. The film's entire team including lead actor and producer Abraham and director Abhishek Sharma celebrated the film's success at the box office.

Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor's throwback from Dhadak sets

Driving her (coco)nuts A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on Jun 10, 2018 at 8:06pm PDT

While the Dhadak trailer may have received a lukewarm response, the excitement around the film hasn't lessened. Karan Johar shared a new poster of the film featuring Ishaan and Janhvi in an intense scene.

Sunny Deol's first look from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se



The third installment of the Sunny-Bobby-Dharmendra Deol starring Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise is slated to hit the screens on 15 August along with Gold and Satyamev Jayate. The Deols made the announcement on social media.

Alia Bhatt's luncheon with mom Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt is currently one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. After a stellar performance in Raazi, she will now be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Abhishek Varman's Kalank and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. In the midst of all this, she got some time off to chill with her mother, actress Soni Razdan.

YouTube star Bhuvan Bam releases solo album titled Safar



YouTuber Bhuvan Bam whose comedy videos and parodies make for some of the most-watched content on the internet is stepping into the world of music.

Femina Miss India contestants come together for group picture

All the state winners of the Femina Miss India contest posed for a picture wearing Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla creations.

Arjun Kapoor's London vacation with sister Anshula



Arjun Kapoor is currently busy shooting for Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Namastey England with Parineeti Chopra.

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2018 19:46 PM