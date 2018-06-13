Parmanu team's success party; YouTuber Bhuvan Bam launches solo album: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?
Very little, right?
And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.
We stalk, you read. Deal?
Mira Rajput, daughter Misha miss Shahid Kapoor
While actor Shahid Kapoor is busy shooting for his upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chaalu, wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha sent him this sweet little post that said they missed him.
Ranveer Singh's love for Switzerland
Made in Heaven #inLOVEwithSWITZERLAND @MyswitzerlandIN @MyVaud @montreuxriviera @MyLausanne Check out the longer version. Link in bio. A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on
Ranveer Singh posted yet another video of him travelling in and around the Swiss Alps and interacting with the locals there.
Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran's team throws a success party
John Abraham's Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran has minted Rs 57.60 crore in around three weeks that it has been running across theatres in India and abroad. The film's entire team including lead actor and producer Abraham and director Abhishek Sharma celebrated the film's success at the box office.
Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor's throwback from Dhadak sets
While the Dhadak trailer may have received a lukewarm response, the excitement around the film hasn't lessened. Karan Johar shared a new poster of the film featuring Ishaan and Janhvi in an intense scene.
Sunny Deol's first look from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se
Main hoon Pagla,naam toh suna hoga;) Triple dose of ENTERTAINMENT begins today with #YPDPhirSe! @aapkadharam @saregama_official @penmovies A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) on
The third installment of the Sunny-Bobby-Dharmendra Deol starring Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise is slated to hit the screens on 15 August along with Gold and Satyamev Jayate. The Deols made the announcement on social media.
Alia Bhatt's luncheon with mom Soni Razdan
Alia Bhatt is currently one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. After a stellar performance in Raazi, she will now be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Abhishek Varman's Kalank and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. In the midst of all this, she got some time off to chill with her mother, actress Soni Razdan.
YouTube star Bhuvan Bam releases solo album titled Safar
YouTuber Bhuvan Bam whose comedy videos and parodies make for some of the most-watched content on the internet is stepping into the world of music.
Femina Miss India contestants come together for group picture
BEAUTY SHINING BRIGHTEST! Femina Miss India State Winners dazzle in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture. #AJSK #AbuJaniSandeepKhosla #FashionCouture #couture #indiancouture #indianwear #MissIndia #feminaMissindia #gorgeous #Beauties #Repost @missindiaorg (@get_repost) ・・・ Introducing the 30 State winners of @fbbonline @colorstv Femina Miss India 2018 Co Powered by @sephora_india & @rajnigandhasilverpearls The state winners of Miss India 2018 will compete for the crown in the grand finale on June 19 2018. L-R From top Swattee Thakur, Mekhana Shajan, Spandana Palli, Anukreethy Vas, Prarthana Sarkar, Sunaina Kamath, Sai Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Shreya Rao Kamavarapu, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Anna Kler, Aashna Gurav, Anushka Luhar, Osin Mosu, Shrutiksha Nayak, Meena Ahir, Lily Darnei, Nikita Soni, Malika Kapoor, Stefy Patel, Sumita Bhandari, Bhavna Jain, Parmila Chhetri, Bhavana Durgam, Mary Khyriem, Mamita Debbarma, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mehaak Punjabi, Gayatri Bhardwaj, Himanshi Parashar, Ruopfuzhano Whiso Designer: @abujanisandeepkhosla Fashion Director: @eshaamiin1 Official Photographer: @rakeshsidana Hair and make up: @biancalouzado_79 & team Accessories: Purab paschim & Azotiique Location: Aayush Resort, Panvel #MissIndia #MissIndia2018
All the state winners of the Femina Miss India contest posed for a picture wearing Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla creations.
Arjun Kapoor's London vacation with sister Anshula
I think life’s just better in #blackandwhite !!! @anshulakapoor #lastday #londonsummer A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on
Arjun Kapoor is currently busy shooting for Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Namastey England with Parineeti Chopra.
