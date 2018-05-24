You are here:

Parmanu, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Bioscopewala, Bucket List, Book Club — Know Your Releases

FP Staff

May,24 2018 20:53:03 IST

This week, cinegoers will have a rather eclectic mix of films — both Hindi and English — hitting the screens across the country. Each of these films belong to diverse cinematic genres — drama/thriller (Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran), drama (Bioscopewala), comedy/drama (Bucket List), fantasy/science-fiction (Solo: A Star Wars Story) and comedy (Book Club).

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

What's it about: The story takes a look at India's first confidential nuclear test series at Pokhran lead by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, during the time of PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure.

Who is in it: John Abraham, Diana Penty, Boman Irani

Why it may work: The story is based on a topic that will interest people as it is about India's race to becoming a nuclear country

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran has been directed by Abhishek Sharma.

Bioscopewala

What's it about: Bioscopewala is an extrapolation of Rabindranath Tagore's classic short-story Kabuliwala. It extends the story from where Tagore's Kabuliwala ends. In this extrapolation, Kabuliwala shows films to children in Kolkata and misses his daughter who is in a Kabul ravaged by civil war. Will he meet his daughter again? Will their story find a completion this time?

Who is in it: Danny Denzongpa, Geetanjali Thapa, Tisca Chopra and Adil Hussain

Why it may work: The charm of the movie lies in the fact that it is based on a short-story that is highly loved by people across generations and might attract audiences based on this fact,

Bioscopewala has been directed by Deb Medhekar. 

Bucket List

What's it about: The story revolves around a woman trapped in the confines of her own choices and her journey to self-discovery. Madhura Sane is a housewife belonging to a quintessential middle class family. One fine day, through a chance encounter, she comes face-to-face with a choice that could potentially change her whole life.

Who is in it: Madhuri Dixit, Renuka Shahane, Sumedh Mudgalkar

Why it may work: A movie where Madhuri Dixit will be seen on the big screen after a long time might surely work based on the fact that her fans want to see her act.

Bucket List has been directed by Tejas Vijay Deoskar.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

What's it about: The story of this Star Wars movie is about an adventure into a dark criminal underworld where Han Solo meets his future copilot Chewbacca and encounters Lando Calrissian years before joining the Rebellion.

Who is in it: Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Donald Glover.

Why it may work: It is a Star Wars movie where a young Han Solo and Lando Calrissian are present. That is reason enough.

Solo: A Star Wars Story has been directed by Ron Howard.

Book Club

What's it about: The movie is about four lifelong friends whose lives are forever changed after reading 50 Shades of Grey in their monthly book club.

Who is in it: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen

Why it may work: The movie seems to be an endearing comedy and has at its heart a book that has been hugely successful.

Book Club has been directed by Bill Holderman.

Updated Date: May 24, 2018 20:53 PM

tags: #Bioscopewala #Bollywood #book club #Bucket List #BuzzPatrol #Entertainment #Hollywood #Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran #Solo: A Star Wars story

also see

John Abraham defends Akshay Kumar on Rustom uniform auction controversy: 'Won’t be politically correct here'

John Abraham defends Akshay Kumar on Rustom uniform auction controversy: 'Won’t be politically correct here'

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran trailer released; John Abraham's film to clash with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran trailer released; John Abraham's film to clash with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

KriArj Entertainment's legal woes continue as Bombay HC orders Prernaa Arora's company to pay dues

KriArj Entertainment's legal woes continue as Bombay HC orders Prernaa Arora's company to pay dues