Parmanu, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Bioscopewala, Bucket List, Book Club — Know Your Releases

This week, cinegoers will have a rather eclectic mix of films — both Hindi and English — hitting the screens across the country. Each of these films belong to diverse cinematic genres — drama/thriller (Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran), drama (Bioscopewala), comedy/drama (Bucket List), fantasy/science-fiction (Solo: A Star Wars Story) and comedy (Book Club).

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

What's it about: The story takes a look at India's first confidential nuclear test series at Pokhran lead by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, during the time of PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure.

Who is in it: John Abraham, Diana Penty, Boman Irani

Why it may work: The story is based on a topic that will interest people as it is about India's race to becoming a nuclear country

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran has been directed by Abhishek Sharma.

Bioscopewala

What's it about: Bioscopewala is an extrapolation of Rabindranath Tagore's classic short-story Kabuliwala. It extends the story from where Tagore's Kabuliwala ends. In this extrapolation, Kabuliwala shows films to children in Kolkata and misses his daughter who is in a Kabul ravaged by civil war. Will he meet his daughter again? Will their story find a completion this time?

Who is in it: Danny Denzongpa, Geetanjali Thapa, Tisca Chopra and Adil Hussain

Why it may work: The charm of the movie lies in the fact that it is based on a short-story that is highly loved by people across generations and might attract audiences based on this fact,

Bioscopewala has been directed by Deb Medhekar.

Bucket List

What's it about: The story revolves around a woman trapped in the confines of her own choices and her journey to self-discovery. Madhura Sane is a housewife belonging to a quintessential middle class family. One fine day, through a chance encounter, she comes face-to-face with a choice that could potentially change her whole life.

Who is in it: Madhuri Dixit, Renuka Shahane, Sumedh Mudgalkar

Why it may work: A movie where Madhuri Dixit will be seen on the big screen after a long time might surely work based on the fact that her fans want to see her act.

Bucket List has been directed by Tejas Vijay Deoskar.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

What's it about: The story of this Star Wars movie is about an adventure into a dark criminal underworld where Han Solo meets his future copilot Chewbacca and encounters Lando Calrissian years before joining the Rebellion.

Who is in it: Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Donald Glover.

Why it may work: It is a Star Wars movie where a young Han Solo and Lando Calrissian are present. That is reason enough.

Solo: A Star Wars Story has been directed by Ron Howard.

Book Club

What's it about: The movie is about four lifelong friends whose lives are forever changed after reading 50 Shades of Grey in their monthly book club.

Who is in it: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen

Why it may work: The movie seems to be an endearing comedy and has at its heart a book that has been hugely successful.

Book Club has been directed by Bill Holderman.

Updated Date: May 24, 2018 20:53 PM