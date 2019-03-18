You are here:

Paris Jackson refuses to comment on Leaving Neverland: 'Not my role' to defend father Michael Jackson

Press Trust of India

Mar 18, 2019 09:37:36 IST

Los Angeles: Paris Jackson has said she would not be making any comment on the explosive HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland, which focuses on longtime accusations of child sex abuse against her father Michael Jackson.

Paris Jackson refuses to comment on Leaving Neverland: Not my role to defend father Michael Jackson

Parsi Jackson (left) and Michael Jackson. Twitter

The 20-year-old singer took to Twitter Thursday, saying it was "not my role" to defend the King of Pop.

"There's nothing I can say that hasn't already been said in regards to defense. Taj (her cousin) is doing a perfect job on his own. And I support him. But that's not my role." Paris tweeted.

"I'm just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. That's me," she added.

The four-hour, two-part Leaving Neverland, directed by Dan Reed, chronicles allegations of sexual abuse by Jackson made by Wade Robson and James Safechuck, when they were minors.

Jackon's estate and other family members have denied the claims in the documentary.

Updated Date: Mar 18, 2019 09:37:36 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , dan reed , HBO , James Safechuck , Lawsuit , leaving neverland , Me too , Michael Jackson , Sexual abuse , sexual misconduct , Tune In , TuneIn , Wade Robson

also see

Michael Jackson fans protest UK broadcast of HBO's Leaving Neverland documentary

Michael Jackson fans protest UK broadcast of HBO's Leaving Neverland documentary

Leaving Neverland: It is time to re-examine Michael Jackson's music, and the art of every perpetrator

Leaving Neverland: It is time to re-examine Michael Jackson's music, and the art of every perpetrator

Drake drops Michael Jackson song from UK tour setlist post Leaving Neverland

Drake drops Michael Jackson song from UK tour setlist post Leaving Neverland