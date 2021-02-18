Paris Hilton announces engagement to entrepreneur Carter Reum on her 40th birthday

“There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with,” Paris Hilton says in her engagement post to Carter Reum, whom she has been dating since 2019.

Paris Hilton received a special gift for her 40th birthday: an engagement.

Hilton announced her engagement to entrepreneur Carter Reum in her social media post on Wednesday — the same day as her birthday. She said on her website that the proposal was everything she had “dreamed of.”

Hilton said she and Reum took a pre-dinner walk on the beach before he dropped to one knee at a cabana with flowers. She said the proposal was followed by a celebration with family and close friends.

“There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with,” she said in the post.

Check out the post here

When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. 💫 This weekend, Carter dropped to one knee. 💍 & I said yes, yes to forever ❤️ There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. ✨ To see more photos of my birthday dream come true, visit https://t.co/b99NdkFIFU 💋 pic.twitter.com/vtAUnz4pk7 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) February 17, 2021

Hilton shared a series of photos with her wearing a white dress and crown, while 40-year-old Reum sported an all-white suit.

The couple have been dating since 2019.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)