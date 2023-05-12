Parineeti Chopra's Mumbai apartment all lit-up ahead of her engagement with AAP leader Raghav Chadha
While fans are waiting to know if the rumoured couple are dating, a report has claimed that Parineeti and Raghav are already engaged and will tie the knot soon.
Parineeti Chopra’s Mumbai apartment has been all lit-up ahead of her engagement with AAP leader Raghav Chadha on May 13.
View this post on Instagram
Related Articles
The speculation around Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha’s relationship refuses to die down. The two have never clarified their relationship status, but congratulatory messages from people close to them have made their followers state that Parineeti is quite close to the AAP leader. Well, if reports are to be believed, wedding bells are on the cards for the Ishaqzaade star. While fans are waiting to know if the rumoured couple are dating, a report has claimed that Parineeti and Raghav are already engaged and will tie the knot soon.
According to IANS, Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in a traditional roka ceremony in the presence of their families. The couple will reportedly tie the knot in October.
Adding fuel to the rumours, Parineeti was spotted wearing a ring, recently. In a white crop top, baggy jeans and striped blue shirt, Parineeti truly aced the casual look. But one could not help but notice the shining ring on her finger.
Parineeti and Raghav have been spotted together quite a few times. A few people, including Parineeti’s Code Name: Tiranga co-star Harrdy Sandhu, also hinted that a wedding is on the cards between the Aam Aadmi Party leader and the actress. AAP leader Sanjeev Arora also shared a congratulatory tweet for Raghav and Parineeti.
In an interview to Lifestyle Asia, Chopra addressed the rumours regarding her relationship status and said that she would not issue a clarification. “There is a thin line between the media discussing my life and sometimes crossing the line by being too personal or disrespectful. If that happens, I will clarify if there are any misconceptions. If it is not necessary to clarify, I won’t.”
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Robert De Niro on becoming a father for the 7th time at 79: 'You don't know what the hell is going to happen'
The Oscar winner is also a parent to Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, from his first marriage; and twins, Julian and Aaron, 27; Elliot, 24; and Helen Grace, 11, from his second marriage.
Drug possession case: Mumbai actor Chrisann Pereira released in UAE, brother Kevin Pereira shares mother's reaction
Two men had allegedly cheated the 27-year-old actor, who is from Mumbai, by planting drugs on her and sending her to Sharjah under the pretext of an 'audition' while promising her a role in a Hollywood web series.
Actor Danny Masterson's attorney challenges his former longtime girlfriend during cross-examination over rape accusation
The woman responded that her memory had not improved, but that she “opened up more than I have before” a day earlier when she described an attack from Masterson, then her boyfriend of five years, in their Hollywood-area home.