Parineeti Chopra reportedly removed as brand ambassador of Haryana's Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign

Parineeti Chopra has reportedly been dropped as the face of Haryana's Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign after she condemned the use of violence against those protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

While Firstpost has not been able to independently verify this update, Jagran Online and Indiatimes have reported that she has been has been removed as the face of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Campaign after she tweeted against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Firstpost has reached out to Parineeti Chopra for a confirmation and will update this when she responds.

Chopra, who hails from Haryana's Ambala, was appointed the brand ambassador in 2015. She shares the post with wrestler Sakshi Malik.

Many Bollywood celebrities have chosen to stay mum regarding the CAA and the following unrest it caused, with the police attacking and detaining peaceful protesters across Indian varsities.

However, others like Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar, filmmakers Reema Kagti, Vishal Bhardwaj and Anurag Kashyap, and Hollywood actor John Cusack have expressed support and solidarity for students and the Indian public at large. Parineeti's cousin, Priyanka also finally broke her silence regarding the ongoing protests and said that in a thriving democracy, violence against these demonstrators is wrong.

According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship. The protesters have said that the legislation is "unconstitutional and divisive" as it excludes Muslims.

Meanwhile, Parineeti will emulae badminton player Saina Nehwal in a biopic titled Saina. The film will be directed by Amole Gupte, who has previously helmed Stanley Ka Dabba and Hawa Hawaai. Saina is expected to hit cinemas sometime in 2020.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Dec 20, 2019 16:31:50 IST