Parineeti Chopra regrets losing out on Shoojit Sircar's Piku: Didn't really turn down offer, there was confusion

Parineeti Chopra recently made an appearance on Neha Dhupia's chat show BFFs with Vogue with tennis champion Sania Mirza. Talking about her career choices in Bollywood, Parineeti confessed that she lost out on a golden opportunity with Deepika Padukone-fronted Piku. The 2015 slice-of-life Shoojit Sircar directorial also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan as other pivotal characters in the film.

A Mumbai Mirror article quotes the actress talking about her reasons behind missing out on Piku — “I didn’t really turn down the film… there was a confusion. I was going to do another film at the same time and then that film also didn’t happen, so it was my loss," she said.

When asked to choose an actor who needs a shrink, Parineeti promptly gave her Kill Dil co-star Ranveer Singh's name. She immediately clarified the answer saying she meant Ranveer was "crazy in a good way."

The actress also revealed that both her co-stars on her upcoming projects, Sidharth Malhotra (Jabariya Jodi) and Aditya Roy Kapur (Daawat-e-Ishq), were not yet ready to commit to a relationship. She revealed that she would often discuss with them and advise them that once they were ready for the commitment, they should "have a permanent girlfriend."

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2019 10:23:08 IST