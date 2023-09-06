Actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha, who announced their engagement on 13 May, are back to top the trends chart courtesy of their marriage rumours. Ever since their engagement, the couple has often been spotted at the airports several times together, leaving fans to speculate that they are soon to finalise their wedding’s dreamy destination. Now, as per several media reports, the couple is set to exchange vows at a grand ceremony in Rajasthan later this month.

Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding date and venue

As per a report in the Times of India, Parineeti and Raghav are set to tie the knot on 25 September in a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan. Just like their engagement, the wedding will be graced by their close family and friends. A source revealed to the portal, “Parineeti is extremely tight-lipped about the grand wedding’s festivities. Her team has already started working out the details and dates. She will plunge into her wedding prep in September.” It has also been reported that a grand reception will follow the event in Gurugram.

As reported in India Today, the upcoming wedding is scheduled to take place on 17 September at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. A source was also quoted as saying that, “The wedding rituals will take place on 23 and 24 September at the Leela Palace and The Oberoi Udaivilas.” Arrangements to accommodate over 200 guests and more than 50 VVIP guests have been made, the report stated. The Oberoi Udaivilas palace once belonged to the Maharaja of Mewar and served as the venue for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s pre-wedding festivities in 2018. One of the major highlights of the celebrations was Grammy Award-winning singer Beyoncé’s performance.

Parineeti and Raghav’s relationship

Rumours surrounding Parineeti and Raghav’s relationship began when the couple were photographed together on a dinner outing in Mumbai. The two refrained from making any comments until their official engagement was announced in May. The Delhi-based event was graced by Parineeti’s cousin actor Priyanka Chopra as well as AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Stunning images from the special occasion were shared on the couple’s Instagram accounts. While Parineeti looked radiant in an elegant ethnic outfit by Manish Malhotra, Raghav chose a white achkan designed by Pawan Sachdeva.

See the pictures from their engagement ceremony here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

Work front

Parineeti Chopra has completed shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila, opposite Diljit Dosanjh. She is working on The Great Indian Rescue, a survival thriller film scheduled for release on 5 October. The movie also features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles.