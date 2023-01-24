Parineeti Chopra jets off to London to receive the prestigious India UK Achievers Honours Award
After the success of Uunchai, Parineeti Chopra has added another feather to her cap. The actress has been selected as an 'Outstanding Achiever for Arts, Entertainment and Culture' category in the U.K. Her university has put cutout of her at the campus.
She even shared an Instagram story with fans and she can’t wait to unveil the suspense for those who are still unaware.
And talking about the success of the Sooraj Barjatya movie, the actress recently said, “I am truly so humbled and honoured at the success of Uunchai, I have gone through many ups and downs in my career but success like this and love from the audience like this just makes you feel that they continue to believe in you and appreciate you. I am going to give a big party very soon to celebrate this love that the audience is giving me.”
Currently, the actress is busy relishing the success of Uunchai and will soon announce some exciting line up in the coming year.
Sooraj Barjatya has brought in a perfect amalgamation of such amazing actors for a film like Uunchai. Parineeti Chopra who is playing a tour guide in this film, earlier expressed how such movies are a once-in-a-lifetime blessing and shares how humble and honoured she is with the amount of love Uunchai has been receiving.