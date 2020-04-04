You are here:

Paresh Rawal's son Aditya to make acting debut with Anurag Kashyap's digital film Bamfaad, also starring Shalini Pandey

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal's son Aditya is set to make his acting debut with ZEE5 original film Bamfaad.

The movie, directed by debutant filmmaker Ranjan Chandel, will also mark the Bollywood debut of Arjun Reddy star Shalini Pandey.

According to the official logline, the film, based in Allahabad, is set in a romantic volatile backdrop which will bring out an unusual yet raw and edgy love story on the screen.

Aditya, who is playing the male lead Nasir Jamal, said he is happy that he got the chance to enter the film industry with such a thrilling story.

"I am glad that I got the chance to be a part of such a thrilling film. Though the driving force of the film is the love story, it has many more layers to it. I want to make my own mark as an actor in the industry, and it feels great to begin my journey by playing Nasir Jamal, a character that fascinated me ever since I read the script.

I hope that people watch the film in huge numbers on Zee5, and I am eager to hear their feedback," the newcomer said in a statement.

Shalini described her character Neelam as bold and strong but said it was her vulnerability that resonated with her strongly.

"As an artist, I look forward to projects that challenge me and this project really pushed me and I learnt a lot while playing this part. Bamfaad' has a phenomenal storyline and it is getting the perfect exposure with a massive video streaming platform like ZEE5," she added.

Bamfaad is presented by Anurag Kashyap, who shared the film's poster on his Instagram account.

Produced by JAR Pictures and Shaika Films, the movie will also feature Gully Boy star Vijay Varma and actor Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles.

Bamfaad will start streaming on ZEE5 on 10 April.

