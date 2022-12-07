Politics makes even the wisest of human beings behave in a strange way. Paresh Rawal is a wonderful actor and an honest goodhearted transparent human being. He says whatever comes in his heart, and doesn’t think of the repercussions. This may have been the reason why Paresh, once again, put his foot in his mouth when he made that uncalled-for remark about Bengalis and their fish-eating habit.

Trust me, there is nothing fishy about Paresh. It was just a wrong statement triggered off by his efforts to generate an ersatz political energy, that in frankness, he doesn’t really possess.

From the time I have known him, he has been a man who doesn’t court any controversy. But if a controversy shows up at his doorstep he won’t turn his back on it.

I remember when his film Oh My God in 2013 had been attacked by certain sections for being anti-Hindu Paresh had said to me, “If Oh My God was really an attack on Hinduism it wouldn’t have been so wholeheartedly embraced by the entire nation. I am not scared of a backlash. I haven’t done anything wrong.”

Paresh had performed the stage version of OMG all over the world. No one raised any objections when in fact the play was spicier and more provocative than the film. At the industrialist, B.K Modi’s 60th birthday Paresh and his team staged the play at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai on the recommendation of his son who wanted his father to celebrate his 60th birthday by watching this play. Present at this special staging of the play was the who’s-who of every religion, be it Hinduism, Jainism or Islam.

Paresh knew Oh My God would get controversial, just as he knows passing stereotypical comments about Bengalis is not the best way to win friends and influence people in Bengal. However, his temperament does not allow him to make the right noises at public gatherings just to win votes. In other words, political correctness is not a strong trait for the politician in Paresh.

of course the fish is not the issue AS GUJARATIS DO COOK AND EAT FISH . BUT LET ME CLARIFY BY BENGALI I MEANT ILLEGAL BANGLA DESHI N ROHINGYA. BUT STILL IF I HAVE HURT YOUR FEELINGS AND SENTIMENTS I DO APOLOGISE. 🙏 https://t.co/MQZ674wTzq — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) December 2, 2022

I have often wondered why this chameleon actor has allowed his career suffer for the sake of politics.

He could try and be a restrained rhetorician. But it won’t work for him. It is like expecting Amitabh Bachchan to make a politically incorrect statement. It would never happen. Paresh Rawal is from that rare breed of public figures who speak their mind. We should value them.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based journalist. He has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.

