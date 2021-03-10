Paresh Rawal, wife Swaroop receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, share picture from vaccination centre
Paresh Rawal shared a picture, flashing the victory sign at a vaccine centre and wrote: 'V for vaccines!'
Veteran actor and former BJP MP Paresh Rawal on Tuesday said that he has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The 65-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a picture, flashing the victory sign at a vaccine centre.
"V for vaccines! Thanks to all the doctors and nurses and the front line health care workers and the scientists. Thanks @narendramodi," Rawal tweeted.
V for vaccines. ! Thanks to All the Doctors and Nurses and the front line Health care workers and The Scientists. 🙏Thanks @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/UC9BSWz0XF
— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 9, 2021
His wife, actor and life skills teacher Swaroop Rawal also recently received the first jab of the vaccine. "Follow the leader... I got my #COVID19Vaccine did you?" the 62-year-old actor had tweeted on 6 March.
Follow the leader... I got my #COVID19Vaccine did you? pic.twitter.com/fzOruzzh4R — Swaroop Rawal (@YoSwaroop) March 6, 2021
Other Indian celebrities who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine include veteran actor-MP Hema Malini, Jeetendra, actor-politician Kamal Haasan, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, comedian Johny Lever and actor Satish Shah.
The government, on 1 March, launched the nationwide drive of getting everyone above 60 years of age -- and those aged between 45-59 with co-morbidities -- get vaccinated.
