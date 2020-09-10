Paresh Rawal appointed as chairperson of National School of Drama

Paresh Rawal will serve as NSD chief for a period of four years, said Nitin Tripathi, Media Advisor of Ministry of Culture.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal was Thursday appointed chairperson of the National School of Drama (NSD), India’s premier theatre institute.

The post had been vacant since 2017.

Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel tweeted the news on Twitter. "Renowned artiste Paresh Rawal has been appointed as Chairman of National School of Drama by Rashtrapati Bhavan. I am glad that students and artistes will be able to take advantage of his talent. I congratulate him," he wrote.

We are glad to inform " Hon’ble President of India @rashtrapatibhvn has appointed renowned actor & Padma Shri @sirpareshrawal as chairman of @nsd_india."NSD family welcome the legend to shower his guidance to NSD for achieving new heights.@prahladspatel @MinOfCultureGoI — National School of Drama (@nsd_india) September 10, 2020

Rawal, 65, who comes with years of experience in both cinema and theatre, told Press Trust of India he is looking forward to the assignment.

“It will be challenging but fun. I will do my best because this is a field I know very well,” he said.

Rawal, a former BJP MP, has been appointed for a period of four years, said Nitin Tripathi, advisor, media, Ministry of Culture.

The actor is known for his role in films such as Hera Pheri, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge and OMG-Oh My God.



(With inputs from Press Trust of India)