Smita Bansal is an actress and also has ‘Dear Moms of Teens‘ community on COTO. On the occasion of Parents Day 2023, she spoke about balancing motherhood and work, parenting in today’s times and her bond with her children.

She said, “As an actor and a working mother, my days are very hectic and exhausting. With two teenage daughters of my own, I firmly believe that fun parenting is the key to nurturing strong bonds with our children. In this fast paced world, where responsibilities often overshadow joy, it is essential to create moments of laughter and playfulness.”

She added, “Fun parenting doesn’t mean being their friend all the time, but rather embracing a balance between authority and understanding, discipline and flexibility. Fortunately, I get an opportunity to discuss such sensitive topics with other parents on coto, a social media platform made especially for women.”