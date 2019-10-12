Parched, Rajma Chawal helmer Leena Yadav to direct Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis in Cowgirl’s Last Ride

Leena Yadav, the director behind the critically-acclaimed feature film Parched, is all set to direct Cowgirl’s Last Ride. The film will be headlined by Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis and will be financed by LA production firm Resonate Entertainment, along with Yadav's husband and the co-producer on Parched, Aseem Bajaj and casting director Nancy Klopper.

As per a Deadline report, Davis will play Fay, "an ailing but rebellious Texas cowgirl who escapes a Dallas nursing home, live what’s left of her life on her own terms." The film will focus on her arduous journey across America back to her native East Texas, first by truck, then on horseback. The film will also shed light on the relationship Fay shares with her adult son, Randall, who pursues his mother back to her native place. The casting for Randall's part is yet to be announced.

The project has been penned by Kris Hunt, an eighth-generation Texan, who based the story on the colourful characters he encountered during his growing up years.

Leena's Parched (2015) revolved around four women living in the heartlands of Rajasthan. Featuring Tannishtha Chatterjee as Rani, Radhika Apte as Lajjo, Surveen Chawla as Bijli, Adil Hussain as mystic lover, Sumeet Vyas as Kishan, Lehar Khan as Janki, Gulab's wife, Riddhi Sen as Gulab, Rani's son and Sayani Gupta as Champa, the film premiered at the Special Presentations section of the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival. Produced under Ajay Devgn's banner Ajay Devgn FFilms, Parched premiered in India on 23 September 2016.

She has also directed the Netflix film Rajma Chawal, starring Rishi Kapoor, Anirudh Tanwar and Amyra Dastur in the lead. The film began streaming on 30 November 2018.

