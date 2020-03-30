You are here:

Paravai Muniyamma, veteran Tamil folk singer and actress, passes away at 83 due to age-related illness

Noted Tamil folk singer and actress Paravai Muniyamma, who shot to fame with her performance in actor Vikram's Dhool, passed away in Madurai on Sunday, film industry sources said. She was 83.

She was suffering from age-related ailments.

Actor and former South Indian Artists Association president Nasser said the death Muniyamma is a great loss not only to the film industry but also to the folk artistes fraternity.

'Known for her gentle approach, Muniyamma has acted in 84 movies after making her debut in 'Dhool' (in 2003) alongside actor Vikram and actress Jyotika, Nasser said in a statement.

"On behalf of film actors and actresses, we express our deep condolences to her family members and pray for her soul to rest in peace," Nasser said.

According to the Indian Express, after Dhool she acted in several films like Kovil (2004), Devathaiyai Kanden (2005), Suyetchai MLA (2006), Sandai (2008), Thamizh Padam (2010), Bhavani IPS (2011) among others. She was last seen in the horror drama Sathura Adi 3500 (2017).

She was bestowed with the Kalaimamani award in 2019 by the government of Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Mar 30, 2020 13:49:22 IST