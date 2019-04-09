Parasite trailer: Bong Joon-ho's new film is part family drama, part mystery thriller

The official trailer for Bong Joon-ho's new film, Parasite, was released online. After his globe-trotting, multi-lingual adventure Okja, Bong Joon-ho has returned to the setting of his homeland Korea with a murder-mystery drama.

From the looks of the trailer, the film seems to be another masterpiece in the making from Bong Joon-ho, who is known to play with different genres, tones, and styles.

[Video + Photo] 1st Trailer and Poster Added for the Upcoming #koreanfilm "Parasite" https://t.co/B2c3xabtP6 — HanCinema (@hancinema) April 9, 2019

The film stars Song Kang-ho (who also featured as the lead in Memories of Murder, The Host, Snowpiercer), Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Jang Hye-jin, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam and Park Seo-joon. Rumours are rife that Paradise will premiere at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival this May, although there’s no official confirmation yet.

The story revolves around Ki-taek (Song Kang-ho) and his unemployed family as they become borderline obsessed with another family, which gets them entangled in an unexpected incident. Joon-ho's previous films like Memories of Murder, The Host, Mother, Snowpiercer and Okja have garnered plenty of accolades and praise from the audience. So, there is plenty of anticipation for Parasite.

The project is produced by Kwak Sin-ae and Jang Young-hwan. CJ Entertainment will release Bong Joon-ho's Parasite in only Korean cinemas starting 15 June, reports Little White Lies.

Neon will distribute the film in the US later this year, but no release date is confirmed yet.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2019 18:46:02 IST

