The animated movie will begin once Bong Joon Ho completes the live-action English language film he is currently working on

Oscar-winning South Korean director Bong Joon Ho has finalised his next film which will mark his debut in the animation world. He is going to direct a Korean animation film, showcasing a drama between deep-sea creatures and human beings. He will make the project in association with the local VFX production house 4th Creative Party. Earlier, the two had collaborated on projects like The Host, Snowpiercer, and Okja.

The animated movie will begin once Ho completes the live-action English language film he is currently working on. It is a drama based on a true event that happened in 2016. Revealing more details about the project, Ho said, “Of course I won’t know until I finish the script, but it has to be set half in the UK and half in the US”.

As per Screen Daily, Ho has been working on this animation project since 2018. He also completed the script in January this year.

Ho himself had revealed about these films at the backstage of the 2020 Oscars. For the animation movie, he had informed that it will be a Korean movie with the story set in Seoul and will have elements of horror and action.

As for the 4th creative party, the company had earlier worked on VFX for films such as Old Boy, Stoker, and The Handmaiden. It is based in Seoul with branches in Busan and Beijing.

Bong Joon Ho won the Oscar Best Director award for the Korean-language thriller Parasite in 2020. The film won three more awards including Best Picture, Original Screenplay, and International Feature Film. During the pandemic, Ho partnered with Adam McKay for HBO’s television series based on Parasite.