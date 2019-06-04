You are here:

Parasite box office collection: Bong Joon-ho's dark comedy has $25 mn opening in South Korea

Bong Joon-ho's dark comedy Parasite was a top-earner in the South Korean box office during the 31 May-2 June weekend, reports The Hollywood Reporter. It earned a total of $25 million. Parasite also marks the first South Korean film to have won the prestigious Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival this year. It features Song Kang-ho, Tilda Swinton and Chris Evans.

Interestingly, Bong's 2006 flick The Host was among South Korea's top-ranking box office successes, hauling a whopping $12 million opening (which considering inflation rates, amounts to $15 million today).

However, with Parasite, the box office numbers are only getting bigger. The film has already crossing its break-even point owing to the multiple (and considerable) sales across 192 territories plus the advance online ticket sales.

Parasite also marks Bong's first fully Korean film in the past decade after 2017's Netflix drama Okja and 2012's Snowpiercer, adds the report.

The film's collections unseated Aladdin with 17.8 percent of the market share for a total of $15.1 million. Godzilla: King of the Monsters ranked third with $2.2 million.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2019 16:28:00 IST

