The much-awaited title for the seventh instalment of Transformers has been officially announced. Paramount Pictures has revealed its title as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The action-packed film, which recently entered production, will be directed by Steven Caple Jr while franchise producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura is also part of it.

The details of the seventh installment of the action franchise were shared by Caple Jr and Bonaventura during a virtual event on Tuesday. actors Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback have been signed to play the leading roles in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Ramos and Fishback shared new details related to the project, story and their characters in the presentation.

According to Deadline, the seventh installment will be set in 1994, while its central characters are based in Brooklyn. This highly-anticipated feature will move between New York and Machu Pichu.

In the upcoming film, the main hero will once again be Optimus Prime, who will fight on the side of the Transformers. He and his team will clash between different tribes of alien robots, who are referred to in the title as Beast Wars.

“The Predacons in our film are more reptilian in nature,” said director Caple. To which, Bonaventura also added saying, “You’re going to see villains you’ve never seen, Autobots you’ve never seen, elements we’ve never done before”.

Actor Ramos will essay the role of Noah, who is a military vet and lives in Brooklyn with his family.

Fishback described her character as "an intelligent artifact researcher".

"She works at the museum and she’s trying to get a leg up in life, but her boss keeps taking credit for the work that she’s done," the actor added.

The movie script is written by Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters while Army of the Dead writer Joby Harold will be penning down the narrative.

The seventh instalment in the franchise is currently slated to release on 24 June, 2022.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)