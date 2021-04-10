Paramount Pictures rejigs release calendar again; Tom Cruise films Top Gun: Maverick, Mission: Impossible 7 postponed

Mission: Impossible 7 has postponed its 19 November release to now open on 27 May. Top Gun: Maverick, earlier scheduled for 2 July, has taken the 19 November slot.

Paramount Pictures has once again delayed its two Tom Cruise-led projects — Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7 — as the studio updated its release date calendar.

Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to Cruise's 1986 blockbuster, has been postponed to 19 November from its previous date of 2 July, reported Variety.

Mission: Impossible 7, in which Cruise is reprising his role of Ethan Hunt, has vacated the 19 November and will now open on 27 May, 2022.

Its follow-up, Mission: Impossible 8, has moved from 4 November, 2022 to 7 July, 2023.

The studio has also announced new release dates for seven other projects, including its Dungeons & Dragons movie.

The film, led by Chris Pine, Hugh Grant and Rege-Jean Page, has been delayed from 27 May, 2022, to 3 March, 2023.

However, Henry Golding-starrer Snake Eyes saw its release date moved forward from 22 October to 23 July.

An untitled Star Trek feature film has been put on the calendar for 9 June, 2023.

Other titles to get new release dates include Jackass, which has been pushed back one month to 22 October; an untitled Bee Gees film which is set for 4 November, 2022; The Shrinking of Treehorn for 10 November, 2023; and a film, starring Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski, which will release on 17 November, 2023.