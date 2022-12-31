The owner and CEO of Universal Communications Parag Desai had a great year in 2022 with hits like Gangubai Kathiawadi, PS-1, Drishyam 2, Brahmastra. Talking about the same and marketing these films, he said, “We are thrilled. It’s been great working on such diverse campaigns. And to have ended our year with an electrifying campaign for Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. It feels good when the films work at the box office and we as the Publicists can create the right impact amongst the audiences with our campaigns.”

On the discussions that happen before the team decides to market or promote films, Desai revealed, “Every project has a different Communication approach. As a team, we analyse every variable of the project and what we can explore with it. One of our key discussions is identifying ways to reach mass audiences with our expertise which is always in tandem with the marketing and digital approach for the project. There is never one discussion, every project comes with its pros and cons and we try our best to appeal to the audiences with our communication strategies.”

2022 was a rather lackluster year for Hindi Cinema, and he spoke about the reason too. “With the OTT boom, the consumer is used to bingeing content across the globe. This has of course changed the course of the industry and the way cinema is consumed post-pandemic. I believe audiences now, want to watch larger-than-life cinema on the big screen which appeals to them in more than one way. And if you look closely this year, we had some of the biggest films that prove people still love going to the theaters. It wouldn’t be fair for me to comment that we had a lackluster year as so many did well,” opined Desai.

When asked about the expectations from 2023, he said, “Every year we aim to create impactful campaigns with even more great ideas. For 2023 we have many interesting films starting with Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bhola’, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’, Maddock’s untitled next with Vicky Kaushal & Sara Ali Khan, Theran, Merry Christmas, and lots more.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.