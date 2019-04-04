Papa Kehte Hai actress Mayoori Kango appointed as top executive at Google India

Former actress Mayoori Kango, whom many may remember from 'Ghar Se Nikalte Hi' song in Mahesh Bhatt's 1996 film Papa Kehte Hain, has joined Google India as the Head of Industry - Agency partnerships.

Kango made her debut in 1995 with the National Award winning film Naseem, directed by Saeed Akhtar Mirza. She has also appeared in films like Betaabi, Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, Badal and Papa the Great. During her acting career, she had shared screen space with Anupam Kher, Arshad Warsi, Shakti Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rani Mukerji among others. She eventually switched to television and had been a part of many soap operas like Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kittie Party, Kkusum and Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat. She was last seen in the show Karishma – The Miracles of Destiny with Karisma Kapoor.

DNA reports that Kango married Aditya Dhillon in 2003 and then pursued an MBA in finance and marketing from The Zicklin School of Business, New York. Prior to bagging the position at Google, she was the Managing Director of Performics.Resultrix, a part of the Publicis Group, writes Indian Express. Kango has also worked as associate media manager in a New York City-based digital agency called 360i, as an associate director with Digitas, and the chief digital officer of ZenithOptimedia.

Updated Date: Apr 04, 2019 14:57:12 IST