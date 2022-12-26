Pankaj Tripathi's first look from Main Atal Hoon unveiled
On Instagram, the actor shared a set of photos as Vajpayee, noting the various aspects of his illustrious personality as the 'prime minister, poet, statesman and gentleman'
The makers of Main Atal Hoon on Sunday dropped the first look of versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Bihari Vajpayee to celebrate the former prime minister’s 98th birth anniversary.
On Instagram, the actor shared a set of photos as Vajpayee, noting the various aspects of his illustrious personality as the ‘prime minister, poet, statesman and gentleman’.
View this post on Instagram
“To realise the personality of ‘Atal’ ji on screen, I need to work on my personality, I know this. I have the firm belief that I will be able to do justice to the new role based on motivation and morale,” Tripathi wrote in the caption.
View this post on Instagram
Filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, known for National Award-winning movies Natarang and Balgandharva, is directing Main Atal Hoon from a script by Utkarsh Naithani.
Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali, the movie will be released in theatres in December 2023.
Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma serve as the co-producers.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta
also read
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri drops a BTS video of The Vaccine War in making, keeps it a top secret about the prominent star
The makers of the film producer Pallavi Joshi, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and the rest of the management is keeping the star cast a big secret
Prime Video releases a new session of Maitri: Female First Collective, dives further into challenges faced by women
Features 9 strong women from Indian entertainment — from on-screen talent like Parvathy Thiruvothu and Rima Kallingal, and off-screen achievers like Indhu VS, Ratheena Plathottathil, to corporate leaders like Aparna Purohit and moderator Smriti Kiran
Charu Asopa visits Rajeev Sen's home, daughter Ziana holds both their hands
The visit was captured in Charu Asopa's vlog