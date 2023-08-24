Pankaj Tripathi on winning the National award for 'Mimi: 'If my father was around, he would've been really happy for me'
The actor won the Best supporting actor award for his performance in 'Mimi' at the 69th National Film Awards. He gave a statement where he remembered his late father
Pankaj Tripathi won the Best supporting actor award for his performance in ‘Mimi‘ at the 69th National Film Awards. He gave a statement where he remembered his late father who passed away very recently.
The statement read- “This is unfortunately a period of loss and grieving for me. If Babuji was around, he would have been really happy for me. When I first got the National award mention, he was very proud and pleased. This National Award I dedicate to him and his spirit. I’m who I’m today because of him. I’m in loss of words due to this time but I’m happy and grateful to the team. Kriti also has won the Best Actress, so a huge congratulations to her.”
Recently, in an interview with Firstpost, the actor spoke about his journey as an actor and said, “The journey is the same. Every choti Ganga goes through its share of difficulties in surviving. It takes a lot of curves and turns and ultimately has to meet its destination, so the journey has been interesting. I didn’t anticipate the day that I’ll be playing main leads after starting with 1 or 2 scenes; it has been an unexpected journey that shows you should continue working in life with sincerity and passion, anything can happen.”
Related Articles
He added, “I came to Mumbai in October 2004 and till 2012, I didn’t even see a film camera. To be able to stay and survive in a city like Mumbai for eight years! There was something, some force that was stopping me here. I have a working wife so survival wasn’t difficult, but I didn’t realize all these things back then.”
also read
WHO warns against drug-resistant form of gonorrhea
The UN health agency is urging governments and doctors to step up surveillance of antibiotic-resistant gonorrhea, a bacterial infection that can cause inflammation, infertility, pregnancy complications and, in extreme cases, lead to maternal death.
World AIDS Day 2022: How to reduce risk of HIV transmission during sex
Sexual activities which do not involve exchange of bodily fluids like blood, semen or vaginal fluid, pose less risk. Use condoms or other barrier methods to prevent getting or transmitting HIV during sex.
All your questions about sex and COVID-19 - answered
Not many studies have been conducted on this subject so far. But here’s what we do know, and we hope it helps you make a more informed decision.