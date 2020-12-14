Pankaj Tripathi joins Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon in Farhad Samji’s Bachchan Pandey
Pankaj Tripathi will join the cast, including Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi, for a schedule in Jaisalmer from January 2021.
Pankaj Tripathi has joined the cast of Farhad Samji’s Bachchan Pandey. The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi.
Tripathi, who was seen this year on the second season of Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur, and films like Ludo and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, will begin shooting for the film in 2021.
Check out the announcement here
BACHCHAN PANDEY... #PankajTripathi joins the cast of #BachchanPandey... Stars #AkshayKumar, #ArshadWarsi, #JacquelineFernandez and #KritiSanon... Shoot begins Jan 2021 in #Jaisalmer... Directed by #FarhadSamji... Produced by #SajidNadiadwala. pic.twitter.com/QxM37aV4zs
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 14, 2020
According to The Times of India, Bachchan Pandey was initially scheduled to start in May 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.
The action-comedy will see Kumar play the titular role of a gangster, who aspires to be an actor.
Sanon and Kumar last worked together in the ensemble comedy Housefull 4. The actress previously said she had a blast working Kumar and Nadiadwala in Housefull 4, and she is super excited to collaborate with them again.
Meanwhile, Tripathi has earlier collaborated with Nadiadwala on films like Super 30 and the yet-to-be-released sports drama 83. Bachchan Pandey will mark the first collaboration between him and Kumar.
Tripathi will next be seen reprising his role of the powerless lawyer Madhav Mishra in Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, a Hotstar Special series.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
