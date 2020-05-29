You are here:

Pankaj Kapur turns 66; Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput says 'nobody is as cool and warm as you are'

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor has posted an adorable wish for seasoned actor and father-in-law Pankaj Kapur on the occasion of his 66th birthday.

Kapoor on Friday shared a family picture with her 'Baba' in the centre looking dashing and in all smiles. The monochrome picture also has half faces of wife Supriya Pathak, son Shahid, and Mira.

Dubbing him as the 'bestest', Mira penned a cheerful birthday note alongside the picture.

"Happy Birthday Dad. Nobody is as cool and as warm as you are. In a family of Alphonsos we're the Safedas! To the bestest 'Baba', We love you," the caption read.

Actor Pankaj Kapur, who has an impressive array of roles under his belt, has contributed immensely to the entertainment industry.

Some of his notable works include his performances in 2005 released movie Dus, in the drama film The Blue Umbrella for his role as Nandkishore Khatri and more.

The upcoming sports-drama Jersey will have the father-son duo, Pankaj and Shahid, sharing the big screen together, after winning the hearts of moviegoers with their performance in Shaandaar.

Updated Date: May 29, 2020 16:42:57 IST

