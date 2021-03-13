'Panicked, felt blindsided': Sharon Osbourne apologises for defending Piers Morgan in Meghan Markle racism row

Allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over,' Sharon Osbourne wrote in a statement, insisting she does not 'condone racism, misogyny or bullying.'

Sharon Osbourne has released a statement on Friday, 12 March, apologising for her comments about racism on her US chat show The Talk. The 68-year-old was seen engaging in a heated debate with co-host Sheryl Underwood while defending broadcaster Piers Morgan after he quit Good Morning Britain (GMB) over criticising Meghan Markle.

Sharon wrote she’s “truly sorry” if she had let down anyone of colour. “I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive [and] allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over," she added in her statement.

Morgan was quick to claim that Sharon was “shamed” and “bullied” into apologising.

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview about their life in Britain’s royal family went live, Morgan had refused to believe her accounts of experiencing suicidal thoughts. He went on to say that she was “Princess Pinocchio” and that he “wouldn’t believe her if she read [him] a weather report” on Good Morning Britain.

Morgan’s comments drew massive flak with the UK's media regulatory body receiving over 41,000 complaints against the broadcaster. Soon after, Morgan announced that he was leaving the show, which he had been a part of since 2015.

Sharon was one of the very first celebrities to come to Morgan’s defence following his departure from GMB.

Later, the topic was raised by Underwood on The Talk. Commenting on this, Sharon said, she felt like she was “about to be put in the electric chair because [she has] a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes [her] a racist.”