Panga box office collection: Kangana Ranaut's film makes Rs 16.56 cr on day 4

The box office collection of Kangana Ranaut's Panga seems to have taken a hit on its fourth day with a total of Rs 16.56 crore. The slice-of-life film made Rs 1.65 crore on Monday. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the film was unable to perform in mass circuits, which could mean tier 2 and tier 3 cities, but did well in select metro cities.

Check out the box office performance of Panga

Panga revolves around a retired Kabbadi player, essayed by Ranaut, who is hoping to make a comeback in the game. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary, also features Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill, and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

Speaking about the film to Firstpost, Ashwiny said in an interview, "Panga is not a sports drama in its purest form. It is a human story and just like the characters in my previous films they are all real and relatable people. It isn’t a biopic or based on any real person. It’s a very universal idea. It was very important for me to tell this story in the era of co-parenting and supporting each other. Today, we have both, husband and wife distributing work. It’s about co-existing and helping each other. There are hundreds and thousands of ‘Prashants’ and ‘Jayas’ (characters played by Jassi Gill and Kangana) in the country. It is a universal idea."

The film, which released alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Street Dancer 3D, made Rs 2.70 crore on its opening day.

Updated Date: Jan 28, 2020 11:31:27 IST