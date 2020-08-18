Pandit Jasraj passes away: Lata Mangeshkar, Javed Akhtar, Asha Bhosle mourn classical vocalist's demise

Pandit Jasraj passed away at the age of 90 on Monday in New Jersey, US

Tributes poured in from the music fraternity for the legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj who breathed his last on Monday.

Several musicians including singer Lata Mangeshkar, lyricist Javed Akhtar, and others took to social media to mourn his demise.

"Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti de main yehi prarthana karti hun," she added. "#RIPPanditJasraj Indian classical music has lost one of its shining stars," tweeted Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman.

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle expressed sorrow over the demise of her "big brother".

In a statement released by the 86-year-old singer, she shared how the legendary vocalist has been like a mentor to her in the field of music.

"I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj ji... I have lost someone who was extremely fond of me, I have lost a big brother indeed! Sangeet ka sooraj doob gaya," she said.

"He was a vocalist par excellence and I knew him for so long... even before his marriage to V Shantaram's daughter. He used to praise me a lot and he always used to say "Main tujhe gaana sikhaunga," she added.

The 'Radha Kaise Na Jale' singer went on to share about her visit to the Pandit Jasraj's classical school in the US.

"Back in the day, when I had visited his classical school in the US, where he used to teach music to so many aspiring talents, I remember how I had wanted to enroll myself into his school because he was that good," the Bhosle said.

"On that same trip, we'd gone out for dinner, and Jasraj ji, who was a staunch vegetarian, kept requesting me to also turn vegetarian for health reasons. I will always remember his childlike demeanor. May his soul rest in peace," she added.

Music composer Vishal Dadlani, on the other hand, extended condolences to "music itself" on the demise of the music maestro.

Senior lyricist Javed Akhtar in his tweet expressed sorrow over the country's loss of the "huge pillar of Hindustani" music.

Singer Shankar Mahadevan also took to Twitter to express sorrow over Pandit Jasraj's demise.

Senior musician Anup Jalota on Monday said that the demise of Pandit Jasraj is a "big loss" to Indian classical music. In a self-made video, Jalota referred to the late musician as the "modern Tansen."

"Demise of Pandit Jasraj is like the demise of modern Tansen. It is a very big loss of our Shastriya music. He popularised Indian classical music in the entire world. He opened music schools in different areas," he said.

"He was awarded with many accolades. America even named a planet on Pandit Jasraj's name. He is the only Indian who has been bestowed in this respect. I pray to the god that his soul rests in peace and he gets the same respect in that loka (world)," he added.

The legendary musician passed away at the age of 90 on Monday in New Jersey. Pandit Jasraj, whose career in music spanned over 80 years, belonged to the Mewati Gharana. He is a recipient of several accolades including the prestigious Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan.

