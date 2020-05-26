You are here:

Pamela Anderson reveals she 'did not like' the film adaptation of Baywatch, starring Dwayne Johnson, Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Baywatch alum Pamela Anderson has admitted that she "didn't like" the film adaptation of her popular 1990s TV series.

The actor played CJ Parker in the hit TV show about the lifeguards who patrol the beaches of Los Angeles County, California and Hawaii.

Anderson, who had a cameo appearance along with former Baywatch co-star David Hasselhoff in the 2017 movie, made the revelation on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"I didn't like it," she said when asked about the big screen adaptation, fronted by Dwayne Johnson.

"Let's just keep the bad TV as bad TV. That's what's charming about Baywatch, you know? Trying to make these movies out of television is just messing with it," she added.

The 52-year-old actor-model also said the filmmakers went overboard with the budget.

"USD 65 million would make a good movie. We made our show for like USD 500,000 you have the same explosions, the same sequences of water. That's the fun part; being creative," she said.

Baywatch, the film, also featured Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra and Kelly Rohrbach, who played Anderson's character.

The movie was a box office hit, but received unfavourable reviews from the critics

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 26, 2020 13:27:18 IST

