Pamela Anderson gets married to her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in intimate ceremony in Vancouver

The wedding took place in the backyard of Pamela Anderson’s Vancouver Island property and was attended by select members of the bride and groom's families

Model and actor Pamela Anderson has tied the knot with Dan Hayhurst, her bodyguard, DailyMail reported.

The 53-year-old got married to her partner in an intimate ceremony held on the grounds of her home in Vancouver Island, Canada on Christmas Eve last year. Speaking to the portal, Anderson said: “I'm exactly where I need to be - in the arms of a man who truly loves me”.

The Baywatch star also shared several pictures and video clips from the wedding that had the blessings of both the bride and groom’s family. She wore a white vintage bridal top paired with fluffy sleeves and a long veil that followed behind the couple on the ground.

As the wedding took place in the backyard of Anderson’s property on Vancouver Island, the star wore big Hunter boots to keep her stable on the mud. Her baby blue bridal skirt correctly contrasted with her look for the day. A local pastor conducted the nuptials.

Hayhurst is a builder who hails from Vancouver Island and he was appointed as Anderson’s bodyguard last year before the first lockdown. Since then the pair have spent a lot of time together and came to fall in love, as per the reports. Anderson jokingly said that their one year together had felt like seven, as in dog years.

The American-Canadian actor’s house in Vancouver Island once belonged to her grandparents and it was exactly where her parents had got married. “I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I've come full circle,” the global icon said.

The pair chose to have no friends or family present in view of the pandemic and Anderson admitted that they like to be by themselves.

This news comes a day after the animal activist announced her departure from all forms of social media. Her last post said that as she was “settled into the life” where she was “genuinely inspired by reading and being in nature”, she felt “free” and hence the decision.