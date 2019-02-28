Paltan: Cast and crew of JP Dutta's war drama, including Gurmeet Choudhary, allege non-payment of dues

Gurmeet Choudhary, who appeared in JP Dutta's war drama Paltan, has revealed that he is yet to receive his remuneration for the film. Several other crew members too have reportedly not received their payments.

Choudhary, who portrayed Captain Prithvi Singh Dagar in the movie, told Mid-Day that his and his staff members' dues have not been cleared by the makers. Dr Chien Ho Liao, who played the primary antagonist in Paltan, disclosed to the daily that he had made a verbal contract with Dutta since he is an industry veteran. He further said that he has been visiting Dutta's office ever since the release to settle his dues.

Sonal Chauhan's makeup artiste, Arjun Badola also complained about non-clearance of dues. "They assured me that the payment will be cleared by December, but I am yet to receive Rs 90,000 from them. Whenever I call up JP Films, they maintain that the money will be released once Zee Studios pays them. To my knowledge, Zee has already cleared the money." the publication quoted Liao as saying.

Another cast member, Nelson Liao, has also said that while his initial payment had come on time, after the film's release, he did not receive "even a penny". He added that he has not sought legal recourse as the outstanding amount is not a significantly large sum.

Dutta's daughter, Nidhi, however, has maintained that all dues have been cleared before the release. She has also denied claims of the cast and crew visiting Dutta's office for their payment.

Updated Date: Feb 28, 2019 10:50:57 IST