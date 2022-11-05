With the wedding fever setting in across the country, people are ready to witness another dreamy Bollywood wedding as joining the list are the musical couple, singer Palak Muchhal and music composer Mithoon Sharma. After dating for several years, the couple is all set to tie the knot this month and we are already excited. While their wedding is set to be an intimate desi affair, pre-wedding festivities have already begun.

On Friday, 4 November, the haldi and mehendi functions of Palak Muchhal were organised. The events were graced by many of the singer’s close friends and family members. Pictures and videos of the same have also gone viral on social media and fans are going into a frenzy over it.

Palak’s brother, Palash Muchhal, shared some pictures of the bride-to-be as she enjoys her haldi ceremony. Dressed up in a yellow lehenga with floral accessories, Palak looks beautiful posing for the picture. Palash captioned the picture, “Behen ki Haldi”

Furthermore, in another picture from the singer’s mehendi ceremony, her entire gang of friends can be seen posing for the camera.

Apart from that, actress Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir also took to her IG handle and shared a series of pictures and videos from Palak’s haldi ceremony. Several pictures have been also shared by paparazzi on Instagram where Palak can be seen dressed up in a teal blue lehenga styled with diamond jewellery and bold lips.

The ceremonies were attended by celebrities like Jackie Shroff, cricketer Smriti Mandana, and Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir among others.

Palak and Mithoon’s marriage on 6th November

Reportedly, the couple will be getting married on 6th November 2022 in Mumbai. Their marriage has been organised by their parents and will be an intimate affair where several famous celebrities including Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, and Neha Kakkar are expected to arrive.

For the unversed, Palak and Mithoon had been in a relationship since they worked together in the 2013 film, Aashiqui 2. Following that, they worked together on several projects.

