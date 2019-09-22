Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas: Karan Deol, Sahher Bambba on their debut film, and the challenges they faced during shooting

Karan Deol’s laughter mannerism is very similar to his father Sunny Deol but the resemblance ends there because the son does not believe in monosyllable answers. He is vocal and can dance better than his father. Karan is currently on a promotional spree for his debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas helmed by his own father. He exudes confidence and roots for dialogues and conversations. “It’s very important to talk as people should know what you are feeling. If you don’t speak, they will assume that you are unprepared. There is a generation gap between me and my parents. My generation is bit different compared to his generation,” says a calm and composed Karan.

After having honed his skills behind the camera at the famous Ealing Studios in London, Karan is all set to make his debut with a love story. He is well aware of the fact that he is part of a legacy and comparison with his family members is inevitable. “It’s actually a blessing but the more you think of it as a pressure thing, you will only spoil your work. It will only make you nervous and create tension. It's best to concentrate on the fact how well can you carve your identity and how unique you could be. The only thing that pushes me is the movie, script and the character.”

The shooting of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas started immediately after the sequel to Ghayal wrapped up. It was also a phase when both dad and son were meeting directors to streamline the next film of the home banner. Despite the hurricane of meetings when nothing formalised, it was papa Sunny who took the decision of helming the next film which would star his son, Karan. The debutant was also part of the scripting process which took almost a year to finish. “Dad went to Manali to scout locations for the film and that itself was an extremely challenging process. My dad trekked all by himself and searched for locations which you will get to see in the film.” The task of shooting at a higher altitude was another issue and thus five months before the commencement of shooting, Karan left for Manali and started living with locals. Rappelling, rock climbing and living in tents – was all part of the preparation.

It was a viewing of George Lucas’ Star Wars at the age of five that made Karan fall in love with films. More films followed as a result and when he turned 18, he made his intentions known to his parents that he harboured ambitions of becoming an actor. “My mother asked me if I was sure as this profession also brings about a fair share of criticism and is something which is often looked down upon by others especially if you hail from a filmy family. She also informed me that the Deol family had its own share of low moments in the past. After listening to her patiently, I finally informed her that I am ready for everything.” Karan is also someone who is well aware of the "nepotism" word, which rocked the film industry ever since Karan Johar interviewed Kangana for his chat show. “It’s true that we succeed in getting a platform and I won’t lie about it. At the same time, it’s also true that if our performance is not up to the mark, people won’t get to see us again. I won’t take names but there have been star kids whose debut films were not successful and they did not get another opportunity. My only request is that don’t judge someone before you have seen their work.”

Actress Sahher Bambba too makes his debut opposite Karan Deol in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. With no formal education in acting, Sahher is hoping that she takes forward the legacy of Preity Zinta and Kangana – all from Himachal Pradesh. So how did she manage to land the lead role in the film? “I had no clue that I would be competing with several other girls who were vying for the lead role in this film. When I was informed that the film would be directed by Sunny Deol, I gave my 200 per cent during the audition. I stayed in a hostel at Churchgate and used to travel in a local to reach Juhu for the film’s audition. There were several rounds of audition and the final audition was directed by Sunny Deol himself which was an extremely satisfying experience,” says Sahher.

Sahher harboured ambitions of becoming an actress since her school days and after completing 12th grade, she contemplated moving to Mumbai because of the opportunities the city offered. “I had neither family nor friends in the city but my family was very supportive of my decision. At the hostel, my fellow mates became support system of each other. Later, I started giving audition but nothing concrete came out of it and then I thought of participating in a beauty pageant just to learn things and how to face a camera. Luckily, I won the beauty pageant and it was also the time when I started giving audition for this film,” reveals the actress.

Sahher still remembers the night when she got a call from Sunny Deol’s office. “The day I got a call from Sunny Deol’s office, my parents were in town and I was having dinner with them. It was all very surreal. When I went to meet him the next day, I ensured that I carried lots of tissues in my handbag. For two years, I did not realise that I was part of this film. Now that feeling is slowly sinking in.” The actress also reveals that shooting for this film was not at all an easy task. The Manali schedule of the film involved trekking for close to eight hours, sleeping in tents and watching water turn to ice every morning.

The actress is aware of the fact that being a home banner film for her co-star, chances are that Karan would hog all the limelight. “My dream of becoming an actress was a far-fetched ambition for me when I was in Shimla. Just to be part of this film is a big deal for me. Whether I am getting the limelight or not – is just not my concern,” signs of Sahher.

