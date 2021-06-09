Artists Atif Aslam, Ali Zafar, Arjun Mathur, Adnan Siddiqui took to social media to share condolences for Farhad Humayun

Pakistani Singer Farhad Humayun, the founder of Overload music band, passed away in Lahore aged 42, reports Dawn.

The artiste breathed his last yesterday, 8 June, shared the band’s official Facebook Page. The post reads, "The magnificent Farhad Humayun left us for the stars this morning".

Singer Atif Aslam took to social media to offer condolences. He wrote, "Thank you, Fadi, for giving us great music, good times & for playing on my 1st album. Buddy, I was thrilled abt our collab - I have finished the lyrics as well but I didn't know we won't be able to make it happen". Aslam added that Humayun’s legacy will live on forever.

Thank you, Fadi, for giving us great music, good times & for playing on my 1st album. Buddy, I was thrilled abt r collab - I have finished the lyrics as well but I didn’t know we won’t be able to make it happen.#farhadhumayun #RestInPeace #GoneTooSoon 1/2 — Atif Aslam (@itsaadee) June 8, 2021

Your legacy - fire, passion and insane courage - will live on forever. You were a beast in the studio!!#FarhadHumayun #Restinpeace #GoneTooSoon 2/2 — Atif Aslam (@itsaadee) June 8, 2021

Made in Heaven fame Arjun Mathur recalled all his memories with Humayun and revealed that they were childhood friends. In a long Instagram post, he talked about the last exchange between them and how they reduced their in-person meetings due to tension between India and Pakistan.

He also shared that his friend Humayun was battling a "cancerous brain-tumour" and had two brain surgeries. In the end, Mathur shared that he’ll always love Humayun adding that the singer will inspire him and his art forever.

Singer and actor Ali Zafar “goodbye” to his old friend by posting an emotional message on Twitter and called Humayun a "fighter".

Good bye old friend. You were an inspiration for so many. Your contribution to music and in people’s lives cannot be defined in a few lines. You were more than a musician and a performer...you were a fighter... destined for greatness and great you were. R.I.P #farhadhumayun pic.twitter.com/RW4hvr5exC — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) June 8, 2021

https://t.co/uPePR8Vbsv RIP Fadi

Thinking only of the good times we shared. My career in music began with Overload.

We were at loggerheads at times but made some undeniably good music on the way. This is just one of those brilliant songs. Sharing this in your memory. — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) June 8, 2021

Shook to know about the passing away of #FarhadHumayun. A young, talented life snatched by the cruel hands of fate way too soon. Life is so fragile…May Allah grant him higher place in Jannah . Ameen 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/evWrlgC4ys — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) June 8, 2021

Before Overload, Humayun had also formed two other bands - Co-Ven and Mindriot. For these bands, he had worked as a drummer, reports The Hindustan Times.