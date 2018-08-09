Pakistani singer-actress Reshma shot dead; reports indicate husband attacked her after domestic dispute

Pakistani singer-actress Reshma was allegedly shot dead by her husband after what seems to have been a domestic dispute, state reports. Early reports did not indicate when she had been shot, but the incident is believed to have taken place over Wednesday, 8 August 2018, in the Hakimabad area of Peshawar.

A Geo TV report stated that Reshma was living with her brother at his residence in Hakimabad in the days leading up to her death.

Reshma's husband, for whom this was his fourth marriage, had gained entry to the home and shot her dead after they had a fight, ANI reported. He then fled the scene.

The police have registered a case and have launched an investigation into Reshma's death.

Reshma was known for her songs, rendered mainly in Pashto, and also for her role in the drama Zhobal Goluna.

ANI reported that this is the 15th incident of violence against women artistes in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area in the past year. In February, theatre artiste Sumbul Khan was shot dead after she refused to accompany three armed men who broke into her Mardan home and demanded that she perform at a private event.

