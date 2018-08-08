Pakistani house painter's video, singing Arijit Singh songs Humari Adhuri Kahani, Khamoshiyan, goes viral

The era of internet has ushered in the concept of virality, wherein anything out of the ordinary, when catches the attention of the social media inhabitants, becomes viral in less than a day. A Pakistani house painter has become the latest internet sensation; his mesmerising rendition of popular film songs has garnered him instant recognition on social media.

The clip shows the painter, identified as Muhammad Arif by few Twitter users, crooning the title track of Humari Adhoori Kahaani, sung originally by Arijit Singh, while working on the walls of a house. This was followed by him singing 'Khamoshiyan' , from the film with the same name, also voiced by Arijit Singh.

The 17-minute-long video, posted by a Facebook user Akbar Tweets on 1 August, had fetched over 4.5 million views and 76,ooo shares.

Twitter users unanimously praised his talent, with some tagging singers Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadevan, Vishal Dadlani and the like so he gets noticed by the industry stalwarts.

Such social media phenomena has occurred in the past when a Pakistani chaiwalla (tea-stall owner), photographed by Javeria Ali, garnered so much attention for his captivating facial features that the 18-year-old Arshad Khan bagged a modelling deal with Islamabad-based online shopping site Fitin.pk.

Watch the video here:

