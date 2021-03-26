Pakistani band Strings disbands after 33 years, says 'hope you found it worthwhile as well'

Strings' social media post said that the two former band members will remain connected 'no matter where life takes them.'

Thirty-three years after its formation, Strings, one of Pakistan’s most renowned bands, has announced that they are going separate ways. The development, heartbreaking news for the band’s many fans, was shared on the official social media accounts of Strings.

Founding members Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia said the last 33 years have been incredible. In the social media post, Strings said that they hope the experience was worthwhile for its fans. Insisting that Bilal and Faisal share an inseparable bond, the post said that the two former band members will remain connected no matter where life takes them.

Strings signed off saying, “Thank you so much for everything.”

The band first came into existence in 1988 with Rafiq Wazir Ali and Kareem Bashir Bhoy, Bilal and Faisal as founding members. The band released two albums, Strings and 2. The band disbanded in 1992, however, Bilal and Faisal revived it around 1999-2000, releasing their third album Duur.

The song Dhaani from their 2003 album of the same name became popular. In 2006, they created the song Yeh Hai Meri Kahani for the Sanjay Dutt-starrer Zinda.

Marking 30 years of their formation, Strings released the album 30 featuring songs like Raat Shabnami, Sajni, and Naina.

Along with Faisal and Bilal, other members who joined Strings later are Aahad Nayani, Haider Ali, Adeel Ali, and Bradley D’ Souza.