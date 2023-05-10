Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari says, 'Have to file a complain against Indian PM,' Delhi police replies
The actress tweeted- 'Anyone knows the online link of Delhi Police ? I have to file a complain against Indian Pm & Indian Intelligence Agency RAW who are spreading chaos and terrorism in my country.'
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was recently arrested and owing to the same, the neighboring country’s actress Sehar Shinwari made a tweet that attracted the Delhi Police’s attention. She tweeted- “Anyone knows the online link of Delhi Police ? I have to file a complain against Indian Pm & Indian Intelligence Agency RAW who are spreading chaos and terrorism in my country. If the Indian courts are free (As they claims) then I am sure Indian Supreme Court will…“
Anyone knows the online link of Delhi Police ? I have to file a complain against Indian Pm & Indian Intelligence Agency RAW who are spreading chaos and terrorism in my country Pakistan. If the Indian courts are free (As they claims) then I am sure Indian Supreme Court will…
— Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) May 9, 2023
Related Articles
To this, the Delhi Police replied- “ We are afraid we still do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan. But, would like to know how come you are tweeting when the internet has been shut down in your country!”
We are afraid we still do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan.
But, would like to know how come you are tweeting when the internet has been shut down in your country! https://t.co/lnUCf8tY59
— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 9, 2023
On 9 May 2023, Imran Khan was detained outside the High Court in Islamabad on charges of corruption in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust, which he and his wife both own. Pakistan has been rioting following Khan’s imprisonment, and his party has called for demonstrations.
The Aftermath
Massive violent protests erupted on Tuesday evening in several cities across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested during his appearance before the Islamabad High Court for one of the dozens of cases pending since he was ousted last year.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Oscar-nominee Leslie Manville says her character in Citadel was "too good to resist"
Playing a pivotal role of Dahlia Archer – a badass villain in the spiderwebbed spy-verse, Leslie Manville, said, "I was very interested in Citadel because the project sounded very exciting."
Drug possession case: Mumbai actor Chrisann Pereira released in UAE, brother Kevin Pereira shares mother's reaction
Two men had allegedly cheated the 27-year-old actor, who is from Mumbai, by planting drugs on her and sending her to Sharjah under the pretext of an 'audition' while promising her a role in a Hollywood web series.
Actor Danny Masterson's attorney challenges his former longtime girlfriend during cross-examination over rape accusation
The woman responded that her memory had not improved, but that she “opened up more than I have before” a day earlier when she described an attack from Masterson, then her boyfriend of five years, in their Hollywood-area home.