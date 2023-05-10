Entertainment

Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari says, 'Have to file a complain against Indian PM,' Delhi police replies

The actress tweeted- 'Anyone knows the online link of Delhi Police ? I have to file a complain against Indian Pm & Indian Intelligence Agency RAW who are spreading chaos and terrorism in my country.'

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was recently arrested and owing to the same, the neighboring country’s actress Sehar Shinwari made a tweet that attracted the Delhi Police’s attention. She tweeted- “Anyone knows the online link of Delhi Police ? I have to file a complain against Indian Pm & Indian Intelligence Agency RAW who are spreading chaos and terrorism in my country. If the Indian courts are free (As they claims) then I am sure Indian Supreme Court will…“

To this, the Delhi Police replied- “ We are afraid we still do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan. But, would like to know how come you are tweeting when the internet has been shut down in your country!”

On 9 May 2023, Imran Khan was detained outside the High Court in Islamabad on charges of corruption in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust, which he and his wife both own. Pakistan has been rioting following Khan’s imprisonment, and his party has called for demonstrations.

The Aftermath 

Massive violent protests erupted on Tuesday evening in several cities across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested during his appearance before the Islamabad High Court for one of the dozens of cases pending since he was ousted last year.

