Kangana Ranaut has been surrounded by multiple controversies in her career because of her statements about multiple issues and celebrities. The recent actress she seems to have upset belongs to the neighboring country Pakistan. Nausheen, who’s a successful star of the country, lashed out at Ranaut and had reasons to do so.

On a show called Had Kar Di with Momin Saqib, Nausheen said, “The way she says a lot of crap about the Pakistan army, I salute her audacity. She has no knowledge but she talks about the country, that to someone else’s country. Focus on your own country, focus on your acting, your direction, focus on your controversies and ex-boyfriends and what not.”

She added, “How do you know people are mistreated in Pakistan? How do you know about the Pakistan Army? How do you know about our agencies? We ourselves don’t know, the agencies are in our country, the Army is our country’s, they don’t share these things with us. They are secrets, are they not?”

Kangana on Jawan

The Manikarnika actor shared Jawan’s poster and wrote a heartfelt note for Shah Rukh wherein she described King Khan’s journey to becoming ‘the quintessential Indian mass superhero at the age of 60 (almost) as nothing short of superheroic even in real life.’

Kangana Ranaut further said, “SRK is the cinema God that cinema needs not just for his hugs or dimples but for some serious world saving as well. (smile face emoticons) Bowing down to your perseverance, hard work and humility King Khan. @iamsrk.”

The Queen star also pointed out how people mocked SRK’s choices earlier. However, she described ‘his struggle as a master class for all those artists who enjoy long careers but must reinvent and re-establish.’

The actress added the hashtag jawan and wrote, “Congratulations to the whole team.”