Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain unimpressed with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan; calls it 'nothing more than a video game'

Shah Rukh Khan made a stupendous comeback with his latest release Pathaan, which went on to create a lot of records at the box office. From becoming the fasting Hindi-language film to enter the 400 crore club to being the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, Pathaan created magic for audiences who were eagerly waiting for the superstar’s return to the big screen. While the film amassed appreciation and applause from fans all over the world, it also left a section of viewers unimpressed.

Many people took to social media and criticised the film for overuse of VFX and CGI, for a poor storyline, and for some ‘unreal’ action scenes. Joining the league, Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain also thinks likewise as he recently shared his reviews after watching Pathaan.

Taking to his Instagram story, the actor shared a short note to express his disappointment. Pointing out towards the lack of a proper storyline, he wrote, “If you have already watched Mission Impossible 1, then Pathaan would look nothing more than just a video game.”

His IG story went viral right after that and was shared widely on Instagram and Twitter. A Twitter page by the name of Pakistani Cinema also reposted his story and wrote, “Yasir Hussain clearly isn’t impressed by Shahrukh Khan’s Pathaan.”

Notably, he is not the only person who shared such reviews. Many viewers called out the film for lacking in terms of the plot and also for trying to copy Hollywood.

About Pathaan’s BO business

After releasing in January this year, Pathaan went on to become the biggest opener of this year with mind-wrecking records at the box office. After a glorious run of around two months at theatres, the film has grossed over Rs 1,000 crore in total. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles, the film made under YRF’s Spy Universe has grossed over Rs 500 crore in India alone.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.