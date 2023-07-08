In a recent interview, Pakistani actor Mahnoor Baloch spoke about Hindi film star Shah Rukh Khan and her remarks haven’t gone well with his fans. Speaking about him, the actress said, “Shahrukh Khan has a very good personality, but if you see him according to the beauty parameters and what is considered handsome, he doesn’t come under that. It is just that his personality and aura is so strong that he looks good. He has that thing (aura), but there are many beautiful people, who don’t have any aura, so people do not even notice them.”

Talking about his acting, she remarked, “It is my opinion about Shah Rukh Khan that he doesn’t know acting. He is a great businessman, he knows how to market himself. Maybe, his fans and people would disagree with me, and that’s okay. He has a good personality, he markets himself well. There are so many good actors, who are not as successful.”

SRK fans react

One wrote, “What rubbish is she saying… SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) is a quality actor and a legend.” One person also said, “Mahnoor is definitely wrong. He (Shah Rukh Khan) is the king of expressions.”

SRK returns post surgery

He was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Wednesday. It was on Tuesday when several media reports claimed that the actor suffered an injury in his nose after he met with an unfortunate accident while shooting for his film in Los Angeles. He was reportedly rushed to a hospital and was given immediate medical attention. However, no official confirmation was given by the actor or his team.

While the news indeed left his fans in a state of tension, the latest video of his arrival at the Mumbai airport comes as a sign of relief. The video going viral on social media shows the actor coming out of the airport, looking handsome as always. However, a minor band-aid was reportedly visible on his nose in the videos.