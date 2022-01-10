Humayun Saeed will be essaying the role of Princess Diana’s former companion, Dr Hasnat Khan in Season 5. For the uninitiated, Elizabeth Debicki features as Princess Diana in The Crown.

Renowned Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed has been roped in for the latest season of the hit Netflix series The Crown. Saeed will be essaying the role of Princess Diana’s former companion, Dr Hasnat Khan in Season 5. For the uninitiated, Elizabeth Debicki features as Princess Diana in The Crown.

Who is Dr Hasnat Khan?

According to Variety, Dr Khan is a British-Pakistani heart surgeon and practiced at London’s Royal Brompton Hospital. In 2004, he gave a statement regarding Princess Diana's death to the Metropolitan Police. Khan's statement, which was submitted in 2008 to an inquest regarding Diana's death, stated that he was in a relationship with her from 1995 to 1997.

In his statement, Khan claimed that Lady Diana broke up with him after she met Dodi Fayed during a holiday with billionaire and former Harrods owner Mohammed Al Fayed and his family. For the unversed, in the year 1997, Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed died together in a road accident in Paris.

Khan later relocated to Pakistan, from where he gave his statement to the Metropolitan Police. He mentioned that while he had strong hopes of spending his life with Lady Diana, but the media attention surrounding her personal life made it impossible.

To start a new life, Dr Khan believed that the only way for them was to move to Pakistan. Further in the statement, he also mentioned that Lady Diana had discussed the same with Jemima Goldsmith. Goldsmith, was at the time married to Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan, who is now the Prime Minister of that country.

Who is actor Humayun Saeed?

In 1999, Saeed made his debut with Urdu film Inteha, for which he won much acclaim. He has enjoyed a distinguished career across television and films. Among his many works, Saeed is recognised for his adventure-comedy Jawani Phir Nahi Ani (2015) and its sequel Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 (2018). He had also won Pakistan’s ARY award in the best actor category for the first part. Furthermore, his other notable roles include Punjab Nahi Jaungi and Project Ghazi.