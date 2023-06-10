Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui lauds Naseeruddin Shah post his apology on Sindhi is no longer spoken in Pakistan remark

Recently, veteran star Naseeruddin Shah said in a statement how Sindhi is no longer spoken in Pakistan but was called out by some Sindhi speakers and celebrities in Pakistan. Shah then put out a status on Facebook that read- “Two completely unnecessary controversies seem to have erupted. over things I’ve said recently. One regarding my mis-statement about the Sindhi language in Pakistan. I was in error there.”

Apologising for a mistake is indeed a true testament to a person’s character and intellect. Naseer sahib’s recent gesture has only deepened my admiration for him. It takes strength and humility to acknowledge one’s errors and take responsibility for them. pic.twitter.com/fX8T3M11mV — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) June 8, 2023

Upon his apology, Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui lauded Shah and tweeted- “Apologising for a mistake is indeed a true testament to a person’s character and intellect. Naseer sahib’s recent gesture has only deepened my admiration for him. It takes strength and humility to acknowledge one’s errors and take responsibility for them.”

Shah on depiction of Muslims on celluloid

Shah, who was seen recently in Taj: Divided By Blood, spoke about how attacking Muslims has become convenient. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shah said, “Mogul has become an English word, an American word; movie Mogul. Running them down is very convenient for the present dispensation to paint all Muslims in one colour and to claim that they looted the country, they destroyed temples, they did this and that and they had many wives. Every king does this.”

He added, “Mughals came here to make this their homeland. They did not come here to loot and scoot. Like Nadirshah stole the peacock throne. He destroyed Delhi and massacred the citizens of Delhi and took his loot and pushed off. People don’t know this.”

